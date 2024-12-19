Hello Swiss Abroad!

As the festive season approaches, Parliament is working tirelessly. Over the past two days alone, five major issues, including the 2025 budget, have been addressed. In this briefing, we’ll provide you with a concise summary.

Meanwhile, cosmetic medicine centres across Switzerland are seeing increased activity ahead of the holidays, reflecting a growing trend among younger generations.

Since this is the final briefing of the year, I’d like to wish you a wonderful festive season and look forward to reconnecting in 2025.

Thank you for your loyalty, and enjoy the read!