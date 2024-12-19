Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
National Councillors during the winter session of the Federal Assembly on Thursday, 19 December 2024 in Bern.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Hello Swiss Abroad!

As the festive season approaches, Parliament is working tirelessly. Over the past two days alone, five major issues, including the 2025 budget, have been addressed. In this briefing, we’ll provide you with a concise summary.

Meanwhile, cosmetic medicine centres across Switzerland are seeing increased activity ahead of the holidays, reflecting a growing trend among younger generations.

Since this is the final briefing of the year, I’d like to wish you a wonderful festive season and look forward to reconnecting in 2025.

Thank you for your loyalty, and enjoy the read!

This content was published on
5 minutes

Graduated with a master’s degree in languages and international trade. Worked for 8 years as personal assistant to the Director-general of the Swiss national broadcasting service. An expatriate myself, I have a knack of understanding the Swiss abroad.

a dark brown wallet
Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

2025 budget approved: support cut for international development aid in favour of the army

The Senate has joined the House of Representatives in approving the 2025 budget, with international development aid reduced by CHF110 million ($122.5 million) in favour of the armed forces.

The decision follows a conciliation conference called after disagreements between the two chambers. The approved budget also allocates approximately half a billion francs more than the government initially proposed. To offset the increase in military spending, government staff will bear some of the brunt of cost savings.

Several left-wing parliamentarians expressed dissatisfaction with the cuts planned to international development aid. Green Party Senator Mathias Zopfi criticised the reductions as “excessive and unnecessary.” However, Radical-Liberal Party Senator Josef Dittli was pleased that the approved budget respects the debt brake.

Key decisions from parliament: gender discrimination, Russia sanctions and family reunification. Here an overview:
Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Gender discrimination: parliament has approved the addition of “gender” to Article 261 of the Criminal Code, making incitement to hatred or discrimination on gender grounds a criminal offence. Offenders could face up to three years in prison.

Sanctions against Russia: Swiss lawyers will once again be allowed to provide services to the Russian government and affiliated entities, following Parliament’s approval to lift the relevant EU sanction.

Family reunification: Parliament has decided not to tighten the right to family reunification for asylum seekers admitted on a temporary basis. The majority of the House of Representatives had adopted a motion to this effect tabled by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. However, the Senate rejected a proposal to tighten family reunification rights for people with temporary admission status, arguing that it would have minimal impact on managing immigration.

Rental values and taxation: parliament has agreed to abolish imputed rental values for homeowners, including those for second homes. However, the abolition of imputed rental value is linked to another issue. To offset revenue losses for tourist cantons, a proposed poperty tax on second homes will require a constitutional amendment and a referendum.

Leila Rosalia receives free lip filling injections in Rio de Janeiro
AP Photo/Ricardo Moraes

The rise of cosmetic medicine among younger Swiss

Fuller lips, smoothed out wrinkles and erased dark circles: aesthetic treatments surge in popularity across Switzerland, particularly among younger generations. This is in large part due to social media.

According to Marta Maneiro, doctor and medical director of the B2G clinic in Lausanne, “It’s precisely young people who are no longer shy about requesting these treatments. They’ve even influenced older clients to follow suit.”

Swiss cities are now home to numerous specialist centres, with competition heightened by the arrival of dedicated chains. According to Fabrice Pfulg, president of the Association of Swiss Aesthetic Medicine Centres, the craze has returned to normal and “we’re back in the same business as before Covid”. Although demand has stabilised, the industry remains lucrative, as treatments like Botox and hyaluronic acid injections have to be performed regulary to maintain their age-defying effect.

However, Switzerland lacks official recognition for aesthetic medicine as a speciality, meaning any doctor with a post-graduate medical degree can legally perform such procedures.

receives a visit of R. W., an employee of Spitex Biel, the municipal home care service, at her home in Biel, Switzerland, pictured on July 10, 2012
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland’s growing centenarian population shares secrets to a long life

Switzerland is now home to 2,086 centenarians, 80% of whom are women. Despite health challenges, 92% of these individuals report being satisfied with their lives, according to the nation’s first study on centenarians by researcher Daniela Jopp. Although centenarians have an average of six physical limitations and often cognitive impairments, these factors have little influence on their satisfaction.

The study highlights that psychological strengths—such as optimism, a sense of purpose and resilience—are key to well-being in later years. Genetics account for only 25% of lifespan, with factors like diet, exercise, mental fitness and social connections playing a far greater role.

“From an early age, it’s important to recognise what motivates us,” Jopp says. “These passions provide meaning and energy, often carrying us well into old age.”

During the impoundment and commissioning of the new Spitallamm dam, workers inspect the armoured water conduit running beneath Lake Grimsel to the Grimsel 1 power station. Winter 2024-2025 will see underwater facilities inspected and repaired.
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Picture of the day

During the impoundment and commissioning of the new Spitallamm dam, workers inspect the reinforced water conduit running beneath Lake Grimsel to the Grimsel 1 power station. Winter 2024-2025 will see underwater facilities inspected and repaired.

Translated from French using DeepL/amva

Swiss Abroad

