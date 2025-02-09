Swiss voters have overwhelmingly rejected the “environmental responsibility initiative”, put forward by the Young Greens to reform the country’s economy and align it with “planetary boundaries”.

It’s rare for the result of a national vote in Switzerland to be so confidently predicted in advance. But in the case of this initiative, the outcome was clear. Just an hour after polls closed, a majority of the country’s 26 cantons had already said no.

Support for the proposal was likely limited to left-wing and environmentalist circles, Lukas Golder of research institute gfs.bern told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.

Social Democrat Linda De Ventura said the defeat was expected, noting that initiatives launched by youth parties often struggle. However, she stressed that the result was “not a statement against stronger climate protection”. Voter support for recent climate and energy laws, she said, proves that the public wants more climate action – just not via this particular initiative.

The sense that the vote result was certain may have contributed to the campaign’s relatively low profile, writes my colleague Domhnall O’Sullivan. According to Année Politique Suisse, a research group at the University of Bern, media coverage of the initiative was well below average. Other possible factors include low campaign budgets on both sides and competing news events, such as the resignation of Defence Minister Viola Amherd.