The defence ministry has filed a criminal complaint against unknown persons following the leaked resignations of the army and intelligence chiefs, which were revealed yesterday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) ahead of an official announcement.

On Tuesday, the online edition of the NZZ was the first to report the resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence boss Christian Dussey, citing well-informed sources. These resignations were supposed to be announced only after today’s Federal Council meeting, which they eventually were.

Members of the House of Representatives’ security policy committee first learned of the departures via their personal devices during a coffee break. Astonished, they urgently summoned Defence Minister Viola Amherd, writes the Italian-language Swiss public broadcaster, RSI. The outgoing minister reportedly entered the room shaking her head, avoiding journalists before leaving through an emergency exit in the toilets.

Andrea Gmür, chairwoman of the Senate’s security policy committee and a member of the Centre Party, expressed her frustration in an interview with Blick, calling the leak an “absolute catastrophe”. On X, she questioned whether the information had come from within the government, asking Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, “was it the Radical-Liberal Party-NZZ connection again, Ms Keller-Sutter?”

Despite the turmoil, the government is pushing ahead with its 2025 army funding request, seeking CHF1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) from parliament, of which CHF1.5 billion ($1.68 billion) is earmarked for armaments purchases.