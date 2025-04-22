Following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, political figures and the media have paid tribute to a “visionary, ecologist” and “anti-Trump” pontiff.

For La Liberté, the world will remember a man who was “simple, accessible and – cautiously – innovative.” While he addressed the scourge of sexual abuse, concrete implementation was slow and he stopped short of recognising its systemic roots. “For some, he goes too far; for others, he only goes halfway,” the Fribourg-based newspaper writes.

Le Quotidien Jurassien praises his straightforward stance in support of the marginalised, the LGBTQ+ community and climate action, describing him as a beacon of hope and peace. Not long ago, he wrote to American bishops, including some aligned with President Trump, condemning the forced deportation of migrants from Latin America.

Swiss security guard David Geisser will remember Pope Francis fondly. A trained chef, the Zurich native, who has worked at the Vatican since 2013, co-authored The Vatican Cookbook, offering a unique glimpse into the pope’s culinary preferences. “He loved sweets, especially dulce de leche from his homeland, and also pizza,” Geisser said.

The cardinals will now gather for a conclave to appoint a new pope. While predictions are notoriously tricky, several names are already circulating: Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő and potentially, for the first time, a pope from Africa or Asia, such as Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson or Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.