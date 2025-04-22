Switzerland Today
Two very different personalities have taken their leave. Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday. On the other, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a key meeting point for top politicians and executives, has announced his immediate resignation.
And soon, dear Swiss Abroad, your face may be scanned at Swiss airports when you return to your homeland.
Following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, political figures and the media have paid tribute to a “visionary, ecologist” and “anti-Trump” pontiff.
For La Liberté, the world will remember a man who was “simple, accessible and – cautiously – innovative.” While he addressed the scourge of sexual abuse, concrete implementation was slow and he stopped short of recognising its systemic roots. “For some, he goes too far; for others, he only goes halfway,” the Fribourg-based newspaper writes.
Le Quotidien Jurassien praises his straightforward stance in support of the marginalised, the LGBTQ+ community and climate action, describing him as a beacon of hope and peace. Not long ago, he wrote to American bishops, including some aligned with President Trump, condemning the forced deportation of migrants from Latin America.
Swiss security guard David Geisser will remember Pope Francis fondly. A trained chef, the Zurich native, who has worked at the Vatican since 2013, co-authored The Vatican Cookbook, offering a unique glimpse into the pope’s culinary preferences. “He loved sweets, especially dulce de leche from his homeland, and also pizza,” Geisser said.
The cardinals will now gather for a conclave to appoint a new pope. While predictions are notoriously tricky, several names are already circulating: Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő and potentially, for the first time, a pope from Africa or Asia, such as Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson or Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.
Geneva and Zurich airports are preparing to introduce facial recognition to improve passenger flow. But the growing use of this technology, still without a legal framework in Switzerland, raises ethical and legal concerns.
“The passenger’s face would become their boarding pass,” says Massimo Gentile, technical director at Geneva Airport. The technology would allow travellers to pass through security and board simply by scanning their face.
Currently, facial recognition is used only at Zurich Airport for customs checks. By 2021, Geneva Airport had purchased automated check-in, security and baggage systems with facial recognition capability. However, Swiss airports must wait for revisions to the Aviation Law (expected no earlier than the end of next year) before rolling out the technology. The biggest challenge may not be legal but public acceptance.
Klaus Schwab, 87, has announced his immediate resignation as chairman of the foundation board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Allegations of sexism, racism and ageism had already tarnished the WEF’s reputation last summer.
According to a WEF statement released on Monday, Schwab informed the board of his decision during an extraordinary meeting held on Easter Sunday. Until a permanent replacement is found, Vice-Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, former Nestlé chairman, will step in.
In May 2024 Schwab announced his intention to step down as executive chairman and instead serve on the board. Now he leaves both roles, without giving a reason.
A July 2024 Wall Street Journal investigation alleged that Schwab and senior WEF leaders had tolerated a workplace atmosphere hostile to women and Black employees. The allegations were based on internal complaints, emails and interviews with WEF staff.
Having just stepped down as director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), Ariane Rustichelli reflects on the value of listening to Swiss expatriates and giving them an active role in Swiss political life.
In a column for Le Temps she describes the connection between the diaspora and Switzerland as complex but never tinged with indifference. She regrets that media such as SWI swissinfo.ch and TV5 Monde are in the spotlight, as they “play a key role in strengthening the sense of belonging and involvement in Swiss democratic life”.
She also recalls the setback of losing electronic voting in 2018, which deprived many Swiss Abroad of a practical way to vote. Yet “after the initial shock”, the community mobilised through working groups to push for change. The result: the creation of direct elections for the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSE), sometimes called the “Parliament of the Swiss Abroad.”
For Rustichelli, this development signals the CSE’s firm intention to act as a true representative body for the 823,000 Swiss living abroad.
“I remain deeply convinced that our country will always benefit from listening to its expatriates,” she concludes. “They are witnesses to a changing world, capable of offering innovative ideas and broader perspectives.”
