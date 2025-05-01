An estimated 14,000 people took part in the official May 1 demonstration in Zurich.

May Day events and demonstrations took place today under the slogan “Solidarity instead of agitation”. Trade unions called on the public to mobilise against far-right movements.

Swiss public broadcaster, SRF looked back today on the first ever May Day demonstrations, held in Chicago in 1886. What began as a strike for higher wages ended in tragedy three days later, with a bomb attack and twelve deaths. The perpetrator was never found, and several strike leaders were sentenced to death – sparking protests across global labour movements.

Four years later, workers marched in several countries, including Switzerland. Since then, May 1 – now known as International Labour Day or International Workers’ Day – has been marked worldwide by calls for improved working conditions.

Today, youth political groups in Switzerland used the occasion to highlight their causes. The Tages-Anzeiger summarised their demands: the Young Socialists rallied under the slogan “Tax the rich – redistribute wealth”, while the Young Liberals called for more flexible working hours for remote work and a higher retirement age.

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the country. The largest official rally was in Zurich, drawing several thousand participants. According to Zurich city police, the march went off largely without incident, though some masked participants vandalised shopfronts and set off firecrackers. In the afternoon, an unauthorised demonstration forced the police to intervene.