Are you familiar with the anti-virus programs from the Russian company Kaspersky? The cyber team at the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) also relied on these programs. This team is tasked with fending off and investigating cyberattacks. It achieved a number of successes, as can be read in an external report.

However, highly sensitive data is said to have flowed to Russian intelligence services via Kaspersky’s programs for around five years. This was reported today by SRF Investigativ in a wide-ranging investigation.

It was only when two intelligence services friendly to Switzerland threatened to stop cooperating with the FIS that the head of the unit was dismissed. However, he took his work laptop with him and only returned it later in a new configuration. According to the SRF, the government has now scheduled an external administrative enquiry.