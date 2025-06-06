The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Lack of water, as seen here on Lac des Brenets in August 2022, is set to become even more frequent over the next few years.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,
 
Swiss tourism is thriving, and last winter it set new records. Fresh statistics now reveal more precisely where this windfall is coming from.
 
Our selection of today’s news also covers the climate risks threatening Switzerland and decisions taken at the federal government’s weekly meeting.
 
Enjoy your reading!

This content was published on
4 minutes

I'm mainly in charge of translating, proofreading and publishing articles for SWI swissinfo.ch. I also occasionally write press reviews and original articles on "Swiss oddities" - the things that make Switzerland unique. After studying history and religious studies, I began my journalistic career at Radio Fribourg. After a spell in the newsroom at the Swiss Telegraphic Agency, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2000, where I specialised in federal politics and history. I now translate, proofread and produce stories.

Switzerland remains under economic pressure from the United States following the announcement of the so-called "Liberation Day".
Switzerland remains under economic pressure from the United States following the announcement of the so-called Liberation Day. Keystone

Switzerland’s trade troubles with the US are far from over. The Trump administration has just added Switzerland and Ireland to its list of trading partners “requiring particular attention”. With this addition, the list now includes nine countries, among them Germany, Japan and South Korea.

What these countries have in common is a large trade surplus with the United States. Washington attributes these imbalances to potential unfair practices by its trading partners, such as currency manipulation or non-tariff trade barriers.

According to a semi-annual report from the US Treasury published yesterday, Switzerland and Ireland show no monetary policy irregularities. However, both are being flagged for current account surpluses deemed excessive. The current account reflects all financial transactions between two countries. Ireland’s surplus amounts to 17.3% of GDP, and Switzerland’s to 5%.

Switzerland is under particular pressure from Washington. In April, President Trump announced a 31% tariff on Swiss products imported into the US. The implementation of these tariffs has been suspended until July 9. In the meantime, Swiss authorities are working to negotiate relief.

The winter season was a good one for Swiss tourism, thanks in particular to good snow conditions.
The winter season was a good one for Swiss tourism, thanks in particular to good snow conditions. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Last winter broke records for Swiss tourism. With 18.5 million overnight stays, Swiss hotels welcomed more guests than ever before – thanks in particular to a surge in visitors from the United States.

From November to the end of April, hotels registered a 2.8% increase compared with the same period the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. The ski lift association also described the winter season as “exceptional”.

Favourable snow conditions, with snowfall beginning in November and again just before Christmas, helped boost bookings. Foreign visitors accounted for 5.5% of the growth, with Americans alone contributing 1.2 million overnight stays – up 12.4%. Swiss guests accounted for 9.3 million stays, also a record.

Foreign guests hailed from 71 countries. The top three were Germany (708,738 overnight stays), the United States (522,134) and France (382,705). Most foreign tourists came from neighbouring countries, with French tourists favouring the French-speaking cantons, Germans heading to the German-speaking regions and Italians to Ticino. There were three exceptions: in Valais, Zurich and Lucerne, Americans topped the list.

Lack of water, as seen here on Lac des Brenets in August 2022, is set to become even more frequent over the next few years.
Lack of water, as seen here on Lac des Brenets in August 2022, is set to become even more frequent over the next few years. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Could Switzerland face a water shortage? A report from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) suggests that even the “water tower of Europe” is not immune to climate risks.

The report, published yesterday, outlines 34 key climate-related risks. The most significant stem from rising temperatures and summer droughts. By 2060, summer rainfall is projected to decline by up to 25%, and droughts are expected to last longer. Experts also predict up to 15 days of extreme heat per summer, compared with just one today.

Paradoxically, water may also pose a problem in another way: short, intense storms are set to become more frequent, increasing destructive surface runoff. The FOEN report states that 62% of Swiss buildings are at risk from heavy rainfall.

While climate change does bring some positives, such as reduced heating costs, these benefits are vastly outweighed by the threats. The report stresses that reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 is essential to avoid potentially uncontrollable consequences.

God and the Swiss federal government are watching over the devastated valley.
Looking down on the devastated valley. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

At its weekly meeting today, the Swiss government addressed several pressing issues.

First, it released CHF5 million ($6 million) in emergency aid for Blatten, the mountain village devastated by a recent rockslide. The funds will cover costs not met by insurance or subsidies and may assist victims in particularly severe situations.

Second, in the wake of the Credit Suisse collapse, the government has decided to tighten regulations for UBS. The banking giant must now hold more capital for its foreign subsidiaries. This aims to minimise risks “for the Confederation, taxpayers and the economy”.

Lastly, cost-cutting is on the agenda. The government will discontinue several statistical surveys as part of efforts to curb the Federal Statistical Office’s structural deficit.

Translated from French using DeepL/amva/ts

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR