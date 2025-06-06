Switzerland remains under economic pressure from the United States following the announcement of the so-called Liberation Day.

Switzerland’s trade troubles with the US are far from over. The Trump administration has just added Switzerland and Ireland to its list of trading partners “requiring particular attention”. With this addition, the list now includes nine countries, among them Germany, Japan and South Korea.

What these countries have in common is a large trade surplus with the United States. Washington attributes these imbalances to potential unfair practices by its trading partners, such as currency manipulation or non-tariff trade barriers.

According to a semi-annual report from the US Treasury published yesterday, Switzerland and Ireland show no monetary policy irregularities. However, both are being flagged for current account surpluses deemed excessive. The current account reflects all financial transactions between two countries. Ireland’s surplus amounts to 17.3% of GDP, and Switzerland’s to 5%.

Switzerland is under particular pressure from Washington. In April, President Trump announced a 31% tariff on Swiss products imported into the US. The implementation of these tariffs has been suspended until July 9. In the meantime, Swiss authorities are working to negotiate relief.