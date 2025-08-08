President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin are still looking for the right lever to influence Donald Trump.

The Swiss press criticised the Federal Council’s strategy on Friday , which failed to prevent the imposition of 39% tariffs by the United States. Political parties are also showing their discontent.

Switzerland “is falling from a height and seeing its economy tremble,” writes the newspaper Le Temps. “We felt in a palpable way all the powerlessness of a government of a small country in the face of arbitrariness and the demonstration of force of a great power,” adds 24 heures. The German-speaking headlines of Tamedia warn that “daring to confront Trump is dangerous, but trusting him is even more so.”

Commentators believe that the Swiss government must change its attitude towards the American president. Maybe Switzerland should call Trump’s bluff, say the newspapers of the CH Media group, noting that the “model student” strategy has failed. “The Swiss software needs a major update,” says Le Temps, suggesting the need for more opportunism.

The government is also singled out by the political left and the Swiss People’s Party. “Karin Keller-Sutter’s strategy of kowtowing and going it alone in the face of Trump is a bitter failure,” says Green Party leader Lisa Mazzone. Conversely, the Swiss People’s Party considers that the Federal Council has culpably neglected relations with the United States.