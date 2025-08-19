French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that future peace talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin should take place in a neutral location in Europe, possibly in Geneva. The Ukrainian and Russian presidents have both confirmed their willingness to meet.

In an interview with the LCI television channel, the French head of state said that there was “collective will” for the meeting between Zelensky and Putin to be held in Europe. “It will be in a neutral country, so perhaps Switzerland – I’m arguing for Geneva – or another country. The last time there were bilateral discussions was in Istanbul,” he said.

Switzerland is “more than ready” to host a summit between Russia and Ukraine, said Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, stressing Switzerland’s expertise in this area. “I believe 200% in the organisation of this summit and we have been discussing this for a long time,” he said during a joint appearance with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, who was visiting Bern on Tuesday.

Cassis said he would offer “immunity” to Putin, despite his indictment by the International Criminal Court, on condition that he came “for a peace conference”. Tajani said Rome would also be available to organise a summit, but that Italy “supported” Geneva.