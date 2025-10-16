The maximum authorised period of pre-trial detention has expired. Nevertheless, Mustapha Djemali is still in a Tunisian prison.

The trial of 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian Mustapha Djemali opened today in Tunis , a case that, according to Amnesty International, is emblematic of the increasing repression against humanitarian personnel that characterizes Tunisia.

Djemali has been in prison since May 2024 on charges of creating a criminal organisation that allegedly helped the illegal placement of migrants. This is the Tunisian Council for Refugees, an NGO financed almost exclusively by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – for which Djemali worked for 25 years in Geneva – and supported by several European countries.

“We thought it was a mistake, that it would be resolved in two days and that [the Tunisian authorities] would apologize,” his son, Fadhel Djemali, a resident of Geneva, told Le Temps.

A year and a half later, despair reigns. “What continues to shock us is the passivity of Switzerland, as well as that of the UNHCR and the UN,” he says. For its part, the foreign ministry refers to the 81-year-old’s dual citizenship and the “sovereignty of the state of residence” to justify its reticence.

However, the ministry assured Le Temps that Switzerland had “intervened at the highest level with the Tunisian authorities”, the same wording used in response to a recent parliamentary question, but no details were provided on the steps taken.