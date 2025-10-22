Vinzenz Hediger will take up his post at the Cinémathèque suisse on January 1.

The Cinémathèque suisse, the national film archive, has appointed Vinzenz Hediger as its new director. A professor of film studies and former film critic, he will take up the post on January 1, succeeding Frédéric Maire, who retired last month.

Hediger, 56, has taught at several universities in Europe and the United States. In its statement, the Cinémathèque’s Board of Trustees said he has led major interdisciplinary research projects on cinema and archives. He is currently Professor of Film Studies at Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main.

Selected from 40 candidates, Hediger becomes the institution’s fifth director. His task will be to “lead it into a new phase of development, combining public outreach, preservation of collections and strategic management”.

Founded in 1948, the Cinémathèque suisse has three sites – Zurich, Lausanne and the Research and Archive Centre in Penthaz, canton Vaud, opened in 2019. It preserves, restores and promotes Swiss and international film heritage, with a film collection of over ten million items, one of the largest in the world.