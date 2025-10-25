The week in Switzerland

The Swiss government does not want to ban schoolgirls from wearing headscarves in state schools. It argues that the current law sufficiently ensures that everyone can take part in school, sports and swimming lessons.

The government examined such a ban after receiving a corresponding mandate from the House of Representatives in 2024. In a statement on Wednesday it wrote that this was an issue for Switzerland’s 26 cantons. In a liberal society, dress regulations should remain the exception. Children should be allowed to wear a headscarf to school, it said.

Banning Muslim schoolgirls from wearing headscarves across the board would be unfair and discriminatory, said Önder Günes, president of the Swiss Federation of Islamic Umbrella Organisations. “That would not be Swiss at all and would not be compatible with religious freedom,” he told Swiss public radio, SRF.

Marianne Binder, the parliamentarian who had put forward the postulate calling for the government report, was not satisfied with the government’s position. “I think that the children’s headscarf hinders a child’s development due to its stigmatising and discriminatory nature,” she told SRF.

The Tages-Anzeiger in Zurich reckoned the justice ministry had delivered an ideologically motivated report and dodged the crucial questions. “It doesn’t do justice to the topic – and certainly not to the girls,” it wrote in an editorial. “Nowhere does the report address the crucial question of why children’s hair should be covered in the first place. Or what it does to girls when they learn at an early age that they should hide something, that something about them is shameful, and that they are only ‘right’ if they dress a certain way.”