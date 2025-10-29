In future, social media firms may have to be more transparent in Switzerland.

The Swiss government wants more transparency from big digital platforms like Google, Meta, X and TikTok. Today it launched a consultation process on a draft bill to strengthen regulation of the tech giants.

The draft bill aims to boost the rights of users of the platforms, in particular by forcing firms to inform those affected when they remove or block content and to justify their decisions. Ultimately, the government wants to combat the spread of slander, insults, discrimination and incitement to hatred.

Processes to make it easier to report suspected illegal content should also be put in place, and when a platform’s HQ is located abroad, it will have to appoint a legal representative in Switzerland.

The bill was eagerly awaited in Bern, after the government had postponed a decision on the matter several times. Ongoing discussions with the US on customs tariffs were then cited as the reason for a further postponement, a delay that irritated many in the Swiss parliament.