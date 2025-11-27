Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The gifts offered by Swiss business leaders to Donald Trump, worth several tens of thousands of francs, continue to cause political shockwaves. A criminal complaint could now lead to corruption proceedings.
We also report on a tragic accident in Australia involving a young Swiss tourist.
Best regards from Bern,
Are the Swiss bosses who gave Donald Trump a Rolex clock and a gold bar when they discussed tariffs guilty of bribery? Two Green Party parliamentarians believe that Swiss justice must weigh in.
Parliamentarians Raphaël Mahaim and Greta Gysin have filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
The aim is to determine whether the six Swiss business leaders violated Article 322 of the Criminal Code by attempting to bribe a foreign agent – the agent in question being Donald Trump.
In their seven-page submission, seen by Swiss public broadcaster RTS, the parliamentarians argue that “the credibility of our institutions, respect for the rule of law and Switzerland’s international reputation are at stake”.
At the beginning of November, the heads of six major companies, including Rolex and Richemont, met the US President at the White House to discuss punitive tariffs imposed on Switzerland. During the meeting, they presented him with a table clock and an engraved gold bar.
A Swiss tourist was fatally injured by a shark in Australia on Thursday. Her partner was also attacked and taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The two young tourists, both in their twenties, were on holiday, local police told Keystone-SDA, confirming a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.
The man suffered severe leg injuries and was flown to John Hunter Hospital. The woman died at the scene, on Crowdy Bay Beach, around 350 kilometres north of Sydney.
Authorities will now determine the species of shark involved. A marine biologist told The Guardian that attacks on more than one person are unusual but can occur when sharks are hunting and attempt to drive off competitors.
Swiss farmers are taking advantage of an old law to grow sugar beet cheaply in Germany and import their produce duty-free into Switzerland. They can then sell the produce at Swiss prices – and also receive EU farm subsidies, reveals Blick.
The arrangement stems from a 1958 agreement allowing farmers within ten kilometres of the border to import agricultural goods duty-free. Because of lower operating costs in Germany, the practice benefits Swiss producers in particular.
Because of the difference in costs, this situation is only profitable for the Swiss, who continue to farm in Germany and receive subsidies from the EU. Figures obtained by Blick show that in the 2024 financial year, more than €760,000 (CHF709,943) in EU subsidies went to around 80 Swiss farms. Some farmers reportedly receive five-figure sums.
German politicians have long pushed to reserve direct payments for EU-based farms only. The Swiss are opposed to this, as they cannot receive compensation from the Swiss federal government for the land they farm in Germany.
A government report published on Wednesday concludes that without immigration, Switzerland will become older and less prosperous. The study evaluates the opportunities and risks of a Switzerland with 10 million inhabitants.
Immigration is seen as essential. “In the context of an ageing population, a low birth rate and rising demand for skilled labour, immigration into the labour market is crucial for Switzerland’s prosperity and economic stability,” the government wrote.
The report also highlights the challenges posed by population growth, including pressure on infrastructure, spatial planning and social cohesion. Not all regions would benefit equally: rural areas, in particular, risk being disproportionately affected by demographic ageing.
The analysis responds to a parliamentary request to examine the impact of migration on key sectors, including healthcare and public finances.
Translated from French/amva
