The federal votes are over, but the media are still devoting a lot of space to them on Monday.

The Swiss press on Monday was focused on Sunday’s federal votes. In general, the media highlighted the extent of the defeat for the two popular initiatives . The civic duty initiative was rejected by 84.1% of the voters and the one on inheritance taxation by 78.3%. The cantons unanimously rejected both texts.

According to media analyses, the explanation for the rout is twofold. On the one hand, the Swiss confirm their tendency to be cautious about reforms, especially when the economy or international politics are under pressure. On the other hand, the initiatives presented once again struggled to convince, as they were considered unrealistic, complicated to implement or excessive.

For many media, the Young Social Democrats’ initiative was too poorly put together to convince, with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung even calling it a “brainless” text and Watson calling it “too poorly thought out”. In the left-wing press, the observation is the same but evoked in softer terms. In its commentary, Le Courrier considers for example that the proposal had too much of a utopian bent.

But for the media, Sunday’s very clear results do not mean the end of the issues discussed. In their view, the taxation of large fortunes and duty to society are key themes that go far beyond the framework of Switzerland. Both initiatives raised fundamental questions that persist and which policy will have to tackle again.