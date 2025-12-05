Today marks the end of the first week of the parliament’s winter session. Here is the latest from the Federal Palace:

The Federal Council has approved the draft mandate for negotiating a trade agreement with the United States. The tariff agreement with the US has overshadowed Swiss headlines for a majority of this year, as noted by the “words of the year” we discussed in a previous briefing.

The memorandum of understanding signed on November 14 will serve as the basis: the current 39% tariffs are to be replaced by a flat 15%. The mandate must now be reviewed by the cantons and parliamentary committees. Tariff concessions must remain compatible with Swiss agricultural policy, and Switzerland confirms it will neither levy customs duties on electronic transmissions nor introduce a digital services tax. Swiss companies plan to invest at least $200 billion (CHF 160 billion) in the US over five years.

The Swiss government also announced a clear majority of stakeholders support its proposed new agreement with the European Union. The consultation, which ended on October 31, backed the Switzerland–EU package, though several clarifications were requested. Key points of contention include the safeguard clause on immigration and wage protection. Centre-right parties oppose strengthening of workers’ bargaining power at company level, a measure demanded by the unions. The Swiss federal government considers this provision essential and will continue talks with the unions to reach a compromise.

Switzerland will also tighten the mechanism for temporarily reintroducing visa requirements for certain third countries, in line with an amended EU regulation under the Schengen Agreement. Visa obligations could be reinstated if asylum thresholds are exceeded or public order is threatened.

And finally, the first contract for eight F-35 fighter jets has been signed. According to Armasuisse, the agreement with the US government and Lockheed Martin was concluded in September. As reported by Le Temps, Switzerland will bear any additional costs, though Armasuisse stresses that the country will benefit from the same contractual conditions negotiated by Washington.