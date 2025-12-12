In June 2023, Brienz/Brinzauls was narrowly missed by a torrent of debris. The village has been uninhabited ever since.

A moment of relief for evacuated residents of the Graubünden village of Brienz/Brinzauls: from Saturday, they will be allowed back into their homes during the day.

The village has been threatened for months by a landslide, forcing residents to leave their houses indefinitely. New measurements now show that the mountain is unlikely to shift further towards the settlement in the near future.

Authorities will therefore allow controlled daytime access via a checkpoint on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and 5pm through the winter, reports Watson.

North of the village, however, access remains strictly prohibited due to the risk of falling rocks and debris. Conditions on the mountain will be reassessed at the end of January. In the best case, the evacuation could be lifted entirely.