The 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos is overshadowed by the Greenland crisis. US President Donald Trump’s demand to purchase the island, coupled with threats of new punitive tariffs against the European Union, has triggered diplomatic tensions, while protests against his policies led to violent unrest in Zurich.

The forum opened amid extreme geopolitical strain. Despite the motto “A Spirit of Dialogue”, events have been dominated by Trump’s ambitions, particularly his push to acquire Greenland, which has sparked a trade dispute with the EU. Washington is threatening European countries with tariffs of up to 200%, while Denmark and other EU states are pushing back. In her speech in Davos on Tuesday afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would respond to Washington’s threats “firmly, united and with a sense of proportion”.

Switzerland, meanwhile, is seeking to turn the situation to its diplomatic advantage. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, wants to advance negotiations on a trade agreement with the US, with the aim of significantly reducing tariffs on Swiss goods. In his speech at the WEF, he stressed the importance of unity and strong international relations.

At the same time, serious unrest broke out in Zurich on Monday evening. During an anti-Trump demonstration involving several thousand people, police used water cannon and rubber bullets against members of the so-called black bloc after shop windows were smashed and barricades erected. The activist group Campax criticised the WEF as a gathering driven purely by “money and power”.