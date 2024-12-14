The Week in Switzerland

Parliamentarians have been voting on a range of issues, including the federal budget, a ban on Hamas, and the introduction of e-signatures for popular initiatives and referendums.

On Monday the Senate approved the federal budget for 2025 by 42 votes to 0 with one abstention. The Swiss army will receive an additional CHF530 million ($600 million) in 2025, and no cuts will be made to direct payments for agriculture. Foreign aid remains a sticking point, however. Last week the House of Representatives wanted cuts of CHF250 million, the Senate came back with CHF30 million, and on Wednesday the House proposed CHF170 million. On Thursday the Senate raised its offer to CHF71 million. Will they agree? The debate continues on Monday.

On Wednesday parliament voted overwhelmingly to impose a five-year ban in Switzerland on Palestinian militant group Hamas, thus accepting a government proposal drawn up after Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. The government will now decide on the exact date of the ban. The House of Representatives had also planned to discuss a ban on Lebanese political party and paramilitary group Hezbollah, but there wasn’t enough time.

Separately, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) tweeted on Monday that asylum procedures and decisions for asylum-seekers from Syria would be suspended with immediate effect until the situation there could be reassessed. About 500 Syrians in Switzerland are thought to be affected.

Of interest to the Swiss Abroad, on Wednesday the Senate approved a motion calling for the collection and verification of signatures for popular initiatives and referendums to be digitalised for security and efficiency reasons. In September it was revealed that commercial companies were suspected of falsifying signatures. The House of Representatives still has to vote on this.