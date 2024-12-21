The Week in Switzerland

After 197 meetings, Switzerland’s negotiations with the European Union have been completed. The objectives have been achieved in all areas, the Swiss government announced on Friday.

The formal initialling of the deal to update their trading relationship is scheduled for spring 2025. Swiss parliament will also have its say in 2026. There could also be one or more referendums.

Following the failure of the framework agreement in 2021, the Swiss government has opted for a sectoral approach to secure access to the EU internal market. The results of the negotiations are in line with Switzerland’s interests in all 12 areas, the authorities said on Friday.

Regarding the free movement of people, Switzerland will be able to maintain immigration geared to the needs of the economy. The agreement includes a safeguard clause and wages will be protected. Switzerland will also be able to protect its interests in the areas of land transport, agriculture and electricity.

From January 1, 2025, the Swiss will have access to almost all calls for tenders under the EU’s Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe programmes.

In return, Switzerland has pledged CHF130 million ($145 million) a year to the EU cohesion fund for the years 2025 to 2029. For 2030 to 2036, the annual cohesion payment will increase to CHF350 million.

The successful conclusion of negotiations is a “milestone for the stabilisation and development of relations between Switzerland and the EU”, said Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.

It is a “joint step forward for the bilateral path”, she said at a joint press conference in Bern on Friday with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. “The solution found is in the interests of both parties.”

The political debate has now been launched, Amherd said. Parliament and the electorate will now “take over the main roles”. The democratic processes take time, she said. “They are not always easy, but they score very highly in terms of legitimacy.”

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) said it was good news for the more than 466,000 Swiss Abroad living in EU/EFTA countries.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party rejected what it called a “subordination treaty” which it described as “undemocratic, unworthy and unacceptable”.