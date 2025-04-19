Why Freddie Mercury hated then loved Montreux

Peter Freestone was Freddie Mercury’s personal assistant for 12 years and there’s little he doesn’t know about the legendary lead singer of the rock band Queen. Freestone has been participating in the Freddie Days, an annual event in Montreux to celebrate Freddie’s birthday in September, since the event was created more than 20 years ago. He told swissinfo.ch what Montreux meant to the star.

1 minute

