Why Freddie Mercury hated then loved Montreux

Peter Freestone was Freddie Mercury’s personal assistant for 12 years and there’s little he doesn’t know about the legendary lead singer of the rock band Queen. Freestone has been participating in the Freddie Days, an annual event in Montreux to celebrate Freddie’s birthday in September, since the event was created more than 20 years ago. He told swissinfo.ch what Montreux meant to the star.

man standing on a staircase

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

