The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Abroad

Zurich outraged by giant FCZ graffiti on historic wall

graffiti
An example of graffiti by FCZ supporters, photographed in District 4, through which supporters pass on their way to Letzigrund stadium. RTS - Valentin Jordil
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich outraged by giant FCZ graffiti on historic wall
Listening: Zurich outraged by giant FCZ graffiti on historic wall

For years the streets of Zurich have been a playground for fans of Swiss football club FC Zürich (FCZ), who leave their mark in the form of stickers, tags and graffiti. However, things really kicked off after a giant tag recently appeared on the listed wall of the Lindenhof.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The three blue letters “FCZ” now stretch across this archaeological site dating from Celtic times, visible from the banks of the Limmat. The graffiti appeared last week and provoked outrage from the authorities. Filippo Leutenegger, the city councillor responsible for sports, expressed his dismay to TeleZüriExternal link: “Such a beautiful city. Such primitive graffiti.”

The city authorities have lodged a complaint and plan to remove the tag in the next few days, using a specialist company.

Club president Ancillo Canepa reacted in a videoExternal link by calling for an end to these acts, although he made no specific mention of the Lindenhof tag. He referred to the numerous cleaning bills recently received by the club from property owners but said the club, which plays in the top Swiss Super League, had not paid them.

The worst affected areas are District 3 and 4, on the way to the Letzigrund stadium. No surface has been spared: façades, street furniture, everything. The annual cost of cleaning is estimated at CHF2.6 million ($3 million) for the city and private owners.

More

This vandalism sometimes takes dangerous forms, as in Bremgarten, Aargau, where a man seriously injured himself removing an FCZ sticker concealing a razor blade.

Faced with this situation, local politicians from the Radical-Liberal Party have tabled an urgent postulate calling for measures to be taken against football clubs, going so far as to propose the suspension of subsidies or playing permits if clubs fail to take action against vandalism. They cite as an example the agreement with McDonald’s, which cleans up the public space in front of its Zurich restaurants.

However, Canepa told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung that these demands were “unrealistic”, arguing that there is no legal basis for the club to be held responsible for the actions of its supporters.

Valentin Jordil, RTS. Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

House price rises accelerate

More

Swiss property prices continue to climb

This content was published on The prices of owner-occupied properties continued to rise in the first three months of 2025. But large regional disparities remain.

Read more: Swiss property prices continue to climb
The storm from the USA continues to sweep through the Swiss stock market

More

US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market

This content was published on The Swiss stock market continued to trade in the red mid-afternoon on Monday, following in the wake of the world's stock markets, which fell heavily as a result of the trade war launched by Donald Trump.

Read more: US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market
Swiss vote on e-ID likely

More

Swiss likely to vote on e-ID

This content was published on The referendum committee announced in Bern on Monday that it had collected more than 60,000 signatures against the e-ID project. The initials still need to be approved.

Read more: Swiss likely to vote on e-ID
Increase in offences committed by minors in Ticino

More

Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

This content was published on The number of offences committed by minors in canton Ticino, southern Switzerland, rose by over 20% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Read more: Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR