Swiss AI mouse aims to replace live animal testing
Swiss researchers have created an artificial intelligence (AI) version of a mouse that would replace live animal testing by assessing the effects of new active compounds on a computer.
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The Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) said the model could be used as a decision-making aid in drug development.
It calculates how nanoparticles with certain properties are distributed in the organism. This is particularly relevant for the development of therapies against brain tumours, as nanoparticles can cross the blood-brain barrier.
Researcher Jimeng Wu developed the so-called physiologically based pharmacokinetic model. She used 18 previous studies with mice as a data basis. With the help of machine learning, the model can adapt its parameters to the properties of the respective nanoparticle.
The AI tool makes it possible to virtually test which particles are suitable for a task even before they are manufactured, Wu was quoted as saying in the press release. According to the researchers, the model contributes to the “Safe and Sustainable by Design” concept, as it increases the safety of new therapies at an early stage.
AI human in pipeline
Researcher Peter Wick admits that the model’s database of 18 studies is still small. It is now necessary to train the virtual mouse with further data in order to increase its reliability. In the long term, the process from development to application in humans should be shortened and animal testing dispensed with altogether.
The next step is to transfer the principle to human research. A corresponding model for humans could then also enable the examination of sensitive target organs.
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Swiss government rejects initiative against animal testing
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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