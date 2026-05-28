Switzerland must act on digitalisation, according to research report
Swiss researchers are calling for a rethink of how digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) will impact schools, the media and the labour market.
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Switzerland can only seize the opportunities offered by digital transformation and limit the risks if politics, business and society work together, according to a press release issued by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF).
A large-scale research programme shows that it is not the software itself that decides whether AI will benefit or harm society, but the way people use it.
As part of the National Research Programme “Digital Transformation” (NRP 77) commissioned by the government, researchers carried out 46 research projects over five years with a budget of CHF30 million.
The results show a clear need for action. Digital tools often remain unused in schools due to a lack of structured approaches and the necessary further training for teachers.
Companies need to promote the skills of their employees more consistently. And democracy needs a stronger, independent media landscape.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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