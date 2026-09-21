Swiss Senate rejects ban on commercial signature collection for referendums

The Swiss Senate has rejected a ban on paid signature-gathering for initiatives and referendums.

Lawmakers also voted against a proposal to force disclosure requirements for bodies that commission commercial signature-gathering firms.

With no counter-motion tabled, the Senate voted against a ban on Monday. A motion tabled by Social Democrat Baptiste Hurni has been shelved.

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Senators also rejected a proposal for mandatory disclosure of the funds spent by committees on collecting signatures.

The background to both motions lies in revelations from September 2024 about potentially illegal practices by paid signature collectors, particularly in French-speaking Switzerland.

In the meantime, the Federal Chancellery has filed several criminal complaints in this regard and taken a series of measures.

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