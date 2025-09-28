Zurich voters set net-zero carbon deadline for 2050

Canton Zurich has been given a 2050 carbon neutral deadline by voters - striking down a previously stated goal of 2040.

Deutsch de Zürcher Stimmberechtigte wollen Netto-Null erst 2050 Original Read more: Zürcher Stimmberechtigte wollen Netto-Null erst 2050

Some 59.3% of canton Zurich residents voted against the Energy Act’s net-zero target for 2040. Voter turnout was 51.3%.

With this result, the canton is matching the federal government’s pace towards climate neutrality.

+ Valais voters reject 2040 carbon neutral target

According to the canton’s construction director Martin Neukom, the net-zero target for 2040 was probably not supported by a majority because abstract targets are more difficult to communicate than concrete measures. “When it came to anchoring the phase-out of fossil fuel heating in the Energy Act, the voters said yes with 62%,” he said.

To date, the Zurich Energy Act has not specified a year to reach net-zero. Two years’ ago, voters merely instructed politicians to reduce greenhouse gases in order to curb global warming.

+ Swiss CO2 emissions: small country, big footprint

However, a majority of the cantonal council decided to write a year into the law after all – namely 2040. The cities of Zurich and Winterthur have also set themselves this target.

“North Korean conditions”

This was too fast for the Swiss People’s Party, which is why it launched a referendum. The party fears “North Korean conditions” and an excessive ban culture with a net-zero target for 2040.

The cantonal government itself also argued in favour of aligning the pace with the federal government and thus writing 2050 into law.

More Climate solutions Switzerland to become climate neutral by 2050, says government This content was published on Switzerland should become climate neutral by 2050, the Swiss government has declared. It has tightened its target based on new IPCC findings. Read more: Switzerland to become climate neutral by 2050, says government

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

