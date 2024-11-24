Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Valais voters reject plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040

View of the Aletsch Glacier in canton Valais.
View of the Aletsch Glacier in canton Valais. Keystone / Anthony Anex
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Voters in canton Valais in southern Switzerland have turned down a proposal for the region to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

An amendment to the Valais climate law, adopted last year by the Valais parliament, was rejected by 55.83% of local voters on Sunday; turnout was 42.08%.

The vast majority of municipalities (109 out of 122) rejected the law, with, as expected, strong opposition in the German-speaking Upper Valais area. The towns of Sion, Sierre and Martigny in the French-speaking part, supported the target.

Critics of the proposal had argued that the revised law was “useless” and “unrealistic”, particularly as it aimed to achieve zero CO2 emissions by 2040, i.e. 10 years earlier than the Swiss federal authorities. Opponents also denounced the costs that the text would have generated for the population and the Valais economy.

All local political parties supported the law, with the exception of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, and the Centre Party of the Upper Valais region.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

