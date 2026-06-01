Swiss Dental Startup vVardis Is Preparing for US IPO

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(Bloomberg) — vVardis Holding AG, a Swiss dental startup, is working with banks for a US initial public offering that could come this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which was founded by sisters Haley and Goly Abivardi, has brought on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Zug, Switzerland-based vVardis was valued at more than $1 billion in a funding round in April and will likely seek a higher valuation than that in an IPO, the people said.

vVardis hasn’t made a final decision on an IPO and its plans, including the timing, could still change, the people said. Representatives for vVardis, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The company makes a treatment that addresses early stage cavities without the need for drilling.

Its flagship Curodont technology — the first commercially available therapy of its kind — is a liquid that penetrates the tooth’s enamel, enabling minerals in the patient’s saliva to repair the tooth from within.

It can be particularly effective with children’s cavities and can be used instead of dentists waiting for smaller cavities to increase in size before being treated.

The Abivardi sisters, who hold a roughly 70% stake in the company, are both dentists and ran dental clinics in Switzerland before selling the chain and acquiring the intellectual property that underpins the company. EQT AB had backed the Abivardi sisters last company, Swiss Smile, which was eventually sold to Jacobs Holding in 2017.

Investor interest in vVardis surged after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon praised it at the bank’s San Francisco conference in 2025. Apollo Global Management Inc. invested earlier this year.

An IPO could likely to help boost the company’s expansion into markets outside of Europe, research & development and marketing spend. It’s currently in 20% of US dental offices, Haley Abivardi has previously said, but many dentists still don’t know about the product. Curadont is distributed in the US by Henry Schein Inc., according to its website.

–With assistance from Veena Ali-Khan.

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