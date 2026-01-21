Our view of the world

Welcome to our first Geopolitics newsletter.

Giannis Mavris

Dear reader,

Political uncertainty is growing, conflicts are escalating, international cooperation is in crisis, and climate change looms over everything – making the world increasingly insecure.

You are bound to have read similar lines in other media in recent weeks and months. And there is plenty of evidence for such dramatic statements. The number of conflicts is at an all-time high, the global economy is strained and international institutions like the United Nations are increasingly blocked.

Yet our perception of the world is based on a combination of facts and supposed certainties linked to individual perspectives. Take the example of Switzerland: my colleagues and I at Swissinfo experience on a daily basis how differently our readership – which is spread all over the world – views the course of events and how Switzerland’s position is interpreted.

In addition to a selection of in-depth Swissinfo stories, which are found below, this newsletter looks at the latest developments in Swiss diplomacy and International Geneva. Every fortnight, we will send you a classification and our latest articles.

Because one thing is clear: there is a need for explanation. Swiss neutrality, for example, is less and less understood – some people have even completely written it off. We will also take a closer look at how the Geneva region has been affected by the weakening of the UN.

We want to go beyond the main headlines and provide you with a better understanding of Switzerland’s positions on key issues and the role it plays on the international scene.

Do you have any questions or suggestions? I would be delighted to hear what you would like to read about in this newsletter. Write to me at giannis.mavris@swissinfo.ch

Best regards,

Giannis Mavris

P.S. If you find the newsletter useful, please feel free to forward it to other interested parties. You can subscribe by clicking on this link.

More Trump’s first year, Greenland and tariffs, and NASA’s Moon plans This content was published on A round-up of US-related news as reported by the Swiss media. Read more: Trump’s first year, Greenland and tariffs, and NASA’s Moon plans

More Foreign Affairs Swiss support neutrality alongside weapons exports This content was published on Majority of Swiss support neutrality and arms exports to Ukraine, according to survey. Read more: Swiss support neutrality alongside weapons exports

More Foreign Affairs WEF: Switzerland treads carefully with Trump as tariff deal looms This content was published on The Swiss government is expected to avoid sharp criticism of Donald Trump’s Greenland plans at the WEF annual meeting as it seeks to finalise a 15% tariff deal with the US. Read more: WEF: Switzerland treads carefully with Trump as tariff deal looms

Opinion More Foreign Affairs ‘International law is either universal or meaningless’ This content was published on Alain Berset, former Swiss government minister and current Secretary General of the Council of Europe, argues that we are witnessing the return of a Cold War mind-set. Read more: ‘International law is either universal or meaningless’

More International Geneva Inside Geneva: Can a science and diplomacy partnership save the world? This content was published on On Inside Geneva this week: world leaders are gathering in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, but do they have any answers? Read more: Inside Geneva: Can a science and diplomacy partnership save the world?

