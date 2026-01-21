Our view of the world
Welcome to our first Geopolitics newsletter.
Dear reader,
Political uncertainty is growing, conflicts are escalating, international cooperation is in crisis, and climate change looms over everything – making the world increasingly insecure.
You are bound to have read similar lines in other media in recent weeks and months. And there is plenty of evidence for such dramatic statements. The number of conflicts is at an all-time high, the global economy is strained and international institutions like the United Nations are increasingly blocked.
Yet our perception of the world is based on a combination of facts and supposed certainties linked to individual perspectives. Take the example of Switzerland: my colleagues and I at Swissinfo experience on a daily basis how differently our readership – which is spread all over the world – views the course of events and how Switzerland’s position is interpreted.
In addition to a selection of in-depth Swissinfo stories, which are found below, this newsletter looks at the latest developments in Swiss diplomacy and International Geneva. Every fortnight, we will send you a classification and our latest articles.
Because one thing is clear: there is a need for explanation. Swiss neutrality, for example, is less and less understood – some people have even completely written it off. We will also take a closer look at how the Geneva region has been affected by the weakening of the UN.
We want to go beyond the main headlines and provide you with a better understanding of Switzerland’s positions on key issues and the role it plays on the international scene.
Do you have any questions or suggestions? I would be delighted to hear what you would like to read about in this newsletter. Write to me at giannis.mavris@swissinfo.ch
Best regards,
Giannis Mavris
P.S. If you find the newsletter useful, please feel free to forward it to other interested parties. You can subscribe by clicking on this link.
Latest articles on geopolitics
More
Trump’s first year, Greenland and tariffs, and NASA’s Moon plans
More
Swiss support neutrality alongside weapons exports
More
WEF: Switzerland treads carefully with Trump as tariff deal looms
More
‘International law is either universal or meaningless’
More
Inside Geneva: Can a science and diplomacy partnership save the world?
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.