Swiss and German leaders discuss European security and tariffs pressure
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss and German leaders discuss European security and tariffs pressure
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed the commitment of their two countries to security in Europe and the consequences of US tariffs.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Keller-Sutter und Merz wollen wirtschaftlich enger zusammenstehen
Original
Keller-Sutter and Merz also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Swiss foreign ministry. The Swiss President took the opportunity to stress the importance for Switzerland of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.
Merz spoke in favour of Geneva as the venue for a conference on a pathway to peace in Ukraine. He announced that he would “propose Geneva again” at the next “coalition of the willing” meeting.
More
More
Foreign Affairs
Swiss-EU deal: the insidious debate begins
This content was published on
Reactions to the government’s first tactical manoeuvre show that, on this issue, playing for time won’t work. Here is an analysis.
This support is in addition to that of French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland was ready to “launch and hold discussions in Geneva”.
Avoiding friction
On the subject of the customs duties imposed by the United States on Europe, Keller-Sutter stressed the need to avoid friction in the areas of taxation and trade. In her view, this should help to ensure the competitiveness of European nations. The Swiss president welcomed the European Union’s desire to reduce the administrative burden and the OECD’s development of minimum taxation.
Keller-Sutter and Merz also took advantage of the meeting to emphasise the value of bilateral and cross-border cooperation between Switzerland and Germany. The two countries cooperate in many areas, including the economy, science, education, energy, transport, migration and defence.
Translated with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Fossil uncovered in southern Switzerland of prehistoric aquatic reptile
This content was published on
During excavations in Meride, southern Switzerland, researchers from the Ticino natural history museum discovered for the first time an aquatic reptile of the genus Lariosaurus with preserved skin.
Continuing professional training leads to higher income, Swiss study shows
This content was published on
According to a study by the Swiss statistical office, ten years after graduating, people who continue training earn more than those who have not taken any further training.
Switzerland ends study on exposure to PFAS and pesticides to cut costs
This content was published on
The Federal Office for Public Health has decided to discontinue a long-term study on the impact of forever chemicals on human health due to the federal government's cost-cutting measures.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.