Swiss diplomacy

Ukrainian in Switzerland: ‘I loved Russia…but they threw me out’

Natalia from Ukraine
A Ukrainian voice for peace. Natalia lost her home for refusing war. Now she’s trying to hold her family together across borders, permits, and time zones. SWI swissinfo.ch
Stopped by Russian security guards, Moscow resident Natalia said she was for “peace in the world”. The response: a 20-year ban on re-entering the country.

Natalia, a 40-year-old Ukrainian who had lived in Moscow for over 15 years, was stopped at the Russian border, interrogated by federal security officers about her loyalty, and exiled for refusing to support the war. Her response – “I am for peace in the world” – was enough to trigger an entry ban until 2044.

This story is part of сloseUp – SWI swissinfo.ch’s new first-person mini-documentary format. Watch the full version on YouTube:

Trapped between two difficult situations – she can’t re-enter Russia and she can’t get Switzerland’s S protection status, reserved for Ukrainians who fled directly from Ukraine – Natalia now lives in Switzerland with an F permit, a limited form of temporary admission.

Separated from her husband, who remains in Russia, Natalia must navigate a long-distance relationship across national borders – while also living apart from her parents, who reside in a different region of Switzerland. But she continues to fight to keep her family together, across countries and cantons.

