Swiss Government Pushes EU Deal as a ‘Strategic Necessity’

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s government said stable relations with the European Union are a “strategic necessity” as it pushes to sell the public on the importance of closer ties with the bloc before a national vote on an accord.

To emphasize the importance, three of Switzerland’s seven ministers took the stage together on Friday, stressing the importance of the agreement becoming law. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said it’s essential “for our prosperity, our security, and the future of our country.”

The Swiss-EU agreement, which Swiss President Guy Parmelin and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially signed this month after both sides shook hands on it in 2024, has to be ratified in a plebiscite in Switzerland. With EU relations traditionally a hot topic in the only major central European economy that isn’t a member, it’s unclear whether the vote — not expected until at least next year — will go through.

Justice Minister Beat Jans pointed to the deteriorating geopolitical situation as a reason to ensure stronger relations with Brussels.

“In an uncertain world where ‘might makes right’ seems to be the only rule that applies, a stable relationship with our most important partners is all the more important,” he said.

What doesn’t help the government is that earlier on Friday, it asked parliament for an additional 67 million francs ($85 million) on top of the budget to pay mandatory contributions for EU research programs, to which Switzerland was re-admitted as part of the deal.

One major contentious point in the deal is that it will mean Switzerland has to take on some European laws. Critics — including the private equity billionaires behind Partners Group — see that as a blow to national sovereignty.

