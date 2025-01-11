Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Made

Sales of meat substitutes fall in Switzerland

78 million turnover with meat substitutes
CHF78 million turnover with meat substitutes Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Last year the Swiss retail trade generated sales of CHF78 million ($85 million) with meat substitutes. Alternatives to sliced meat, schnitzel and charcuterie are particularly popular.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

However, sales have fallen significantly in the past year, as the “Plant Based Food Report 2025” shows. The report was compiled by Coop with the support of market research companies YouGov and Nielsen.

Specifically, sales of meat substitutes fell by 10% last year. Sales had already fallen in the previous year, albeit not as sharply.

+ ‘The meat industry is our main competitor’

However, alternatives to dairy products such as oat milk and soy yogurt are becoming increasingly popular. At CHF141 million, sales in this category last year were 5% higher than the previous year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

