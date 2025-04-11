Powder permitted to help with holes in Emmental cheese

The powder helps the formation of holes in the cheese. New milking methods have reduced this in recent years.
In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Administrative Court upheld an appeal by the cheese organisation Emmentaler Switzerland. The Federal Office for Agriculture had rejected an application to amend the specifications for Emmental with a protected designation of origin (PDO).
It feared that the hay flower powder would lead to industrialisation in cheese production and weaken the uniqueness of the product. The problem of the reduction in holes could be solved by filtering the milk to a lesser extent, it said.
The court did not accept these arguments. It took into account that hay particles had traditionally formed an ingredient of Emmental and led to the typicality of the cheese. In addition, other additives are authorised.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.