Swiss Solidarity charity collects some CHF2.5 million for Gaza

The donations gathered since November 1 have been used to support seven projects for victims of the war in the Gaza Strip, the charity said on Tuesday.

The projects, run by NGO partners on site – HEKS, the Terre des hommes Foundation and the feminist peace NGO Frieda – include distributing food, hygiene kits, warm clothing and one-off financial aid to enable families to meet urgent needs, Swiss Solidarity said.

Projects also offer psychosocial support for those traumatised by the war.

The Swiss Solidarity partner organisations are mainly active in the south of the Gaza Strip, where a large part of the population has fled and is now living in makeshift shelters. But some have also remained in the north to support the remaining population.

Despite “extremely precarious” conditions, the organisations “have managed to maintain vital humanitarian aid”, said Swiss Solidarity director Miren Bengoa.

In order to be able to continue helping the victims of the conflict, Swiss Solidarity is again appealing for donations and solidarity.

The charity and its partners notably want to be able to step up their aid on the ground as soon as a ceasefire comes into effect.

