Swiss watchmaking workforce remains stable in tough market
Generated with artificial intelligence.
At the end of September this year, the number of employees in the Swiss watchmaking industry was still very slightly up on the same period last year. Continuing uncertainties point to a more difficult 2025.
For the second year running, the workforce remained above the 65,000 mark, with an increase of 405 positions (+0.6%), reported the Employers’ Convention of the Watch Industry (CP). The trend was underpinned by growth to the end of 2023 and “resilience in the face of a complex economic environment”.
The production workforce retained its central role in the watchmaking value chain, with 46,493 employees (+1.1%), stated a press release from the La Chaux-de-Fonds based entity on Wednesday. The increase illustrates the “strategic” importance of these professions “in a sector focused on quality and excellence”.
On the other hand, administrative staff saw a slight decline of 0.8% (-145 positions), marking a stabilisation of needs in this area.
While the workforce remains relatively stable at the end of 2024, the outlook for 2025 is far more uncertain.
“Persistent economic turbulence, geopolitical tensions and the strength of the Swiss franc represent major challenges for the industry. The industry will have to redouble its efforts to preserve its workforce and maintain its production capacity,” stated the Employers’ Convention in its press release.
