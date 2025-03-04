Zelthangar plans to produce Spatz tents in Switzerland again
Zelthangar, based in canton Zurich, has purchased the traditional Swiss tent brand Spatz, which is particularly well-known among scouts. The aim is to bring production of the famous tents back to Switzerland.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Zelthangar will take over the entire Spatz warehouse in March. In addition to maintaining the distribution, sale and repair of the tents, the plan is to further develop the brand under the Zelthangar umbrella.
According to Zelthangar founder Diego Walder, the takeover is “far more than just a business move”; it is above all a “matter of the heart”. Walder says he learnt his trade in tent production at Spatz.
However, when Spatz began to relocate production to the Far East, Walder decided to set up his own company, Zelthangar, in 2018. Now it is conceivable to produce Spatz tents in Switzerland again in the long term, he said. However, Zelthangar would have to grow further for this to happen, Walder said.
