Zelthangar plans to produce Spatz tents in Switzerland again

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zelthangar, based in canton Zurich, has purchased the traditional Swiss tent brand Spatz, which is particularly well-known among scouts. The aim is to bring production of the famous tents back to Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Zelthangar will take over the entire Spatz warehouse in March. In addition to maintaining the distribution, sale and repair of the tents, the plan is to further develop the brand under the Zelthangar umbrella.

According to Zelthangar founder Diego Walder, the takeover is “far more than just a business move”; it is above all a “matter of the heart”. Walder says he learnt his trade in tent production at Spatz.

+ From soldiers to Scouts, a Swiss filmmaker explores youth in uniform

However, when Spatz began to relocate production to the Far East, Walder decided to set up his own company, Zelthangar, in 2018. Now it is conceivable to produce Spatz tents in Switzerland again in the long term, he said. However, Zelthangar would have to grow further for this to happen, Walder said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

