Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe

Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, Switzerland's Federal Roads Office said on Thursday. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to the Federal Roads Office (Astra), Switzerland's roads are in good condition overall. Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, it said on Thursday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fast jeder fünfte Tunnel weist mittelschwere Schäden auf Original Read more: Fast jeder fünfte Tunnel weist mittelschwere Schäden auf

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Six tunnels were in a poor condition and would therefore have to be renovated in the medium term, Astra said. No tunnel is in an alarming, i.e. non-operational, condition.

But operating and safety equipment such as cable systems, lighting and signalling in the Neuenhof and Baregg tunnels in canton Aargau were in an alarming condition at the end of 2023. These two tunnels are currently being renovated extensively, Astra said.

+ Swiss roads are too congested, say survey respondents

Almost 9% of the engineering structures such as bridges and galleries showed moderate damage. However, this had no impact on load-bearing and traffic safety.

The structural and traffic safety of around 0.7% of the structures in a poor condition is also guaranteed. However, they would have to be renovated or replaced in the next few years.

+ Swiss political alliance challenges motorway expansion with referendum

In the case of the roadways, 97% were in a good or acceptable condition, Astra said.

Last year, around CHF1.2 billion was invested in the maintenance of the national roads, Astra said. This is in line with the average of the past ten years. Astra estimates that the replacement value of the motorway network amounts to a total of CHF141 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How this works This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.