Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe

Six tunnels were in a poor condition and would therefore have to be renovated in the medium term, Astra said. No tunnel is in an alarming, i.e. non-operational, condition.
But operating and safety equipment such as cable systems, lighting and signalling in the Neuenhof and Baregg tunnels in canton Aargau were in an alarming condition at the end of 2023. These two tunnels are currently being renovated extensively, Astra said.
In the case of the roadways, 97% were in a good or acceptable condition, Astra said.
Last year, around CHF1.2 billion was invested in the maintenance of the national roads, Astra said. This is in line with the average of the past ten years. Astra estimates that the replacement value of the motorway network amounts to a total of CHF141 billion.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
