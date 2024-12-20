Swiss Solidarity raises CHF2.7 million to combat child abuse

The national day of solidarity organized by Swiss Solidarity on Thursday raised CHF2.7 million (about $3 million). It is part of a week of action in solidarity with abused children in Switzerland and around the world.

The final total for the day was precisely CHF2,704,456, according to Swiss Solidarity – the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company – in a press release issued late Thursday. The week of solidarity actions organised throughout Switzerland continues until Friday.

The money raised will be used to finance preventive actions, accompaniment and support for the young people concerned. The aim, for example, is to help set up shelters for young girls. Concrete, targeted assistance is planned in Switzerland and abroad.

Interior Mnister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has joined the fund-raising campaign. The cabinet minister, who once worked in the social assistance sector, is particularly sensitive to these problems. “We need to do even more, especially for early childhood, so that all our children have a solid foundation for their development,” she is quoted in a Swiss Solidarity press release.

