Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland
The alcohol, tobacco and gambling industries generate billions in revenue. At the same time, they cost the economy billions, according to Addiction Switzerland, which is calling on politicians to make health an absolute priority.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Suchtkrankheiten verursachen laut Sucht Schweiz Milliardenschäden
Original
The Swiss Addiction Foundation writes in its Swiss Addiction Panorama 2025 report published on Tuesday that the addiction industry makes a large part of its turnover at the expense of people with problematic consumption and their families. Their suffering is unacceptable, it said.
It is also unacceptable that profits are privatised and the damage is passed on to the general public, Tania Séverin, director of Addiction Switzerland, said in the report.
According to Addiction Switzerland, more than 10,000 people die in Switzerland every year due to addictive substances. In addition, the latest estimates put the economic costs of addictive substances and their consequences at CHF7.9 billion ($8.8 billion) a year.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss parliament moves closer to partial ban of tobacco ads
This content was published on
Tobacco advertising should be partially banned in the print media. On Monday the House of Representatives gave the go-ahead for restrictions on advertising, with some relaxations.
Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) continues to deport asylum-seekers to Croatia. It thus rejects a demand from the Swiss Refugee Council in mid-February, which called for a halt to the returns.
ChatGPT responds to negative emotions and therapy, research shows
This content was published on
Stressful information can also cause anxiety in artificial intelligence (AI). As scientists in Zurich have shown, it's even possible to calm the GPT-4 AI model with mindfulness exercises.
Switzerland ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump’s death penalty order
This content was published on
Switzerland has told the UN Human Rights Council that it is "deeply concerned" by US President Donald Trump's recent executive order to strengthen capital punishment at federal and state level.
Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment
This content was published on
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland on Monday accused of fraud - 2.5 years after they were cleared.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.