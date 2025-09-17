Swiss parliament rejects budget increase for army ammunition purchases
The Swiss Armed Forces will not receive an additional CHF1 billion ($1.27 billion) from the federal government for the purchase of anti-aircraft ammunition. Both houses of parliament have now said no to an increase in the 2025 armaments programme by this amount on Wednesday.
Parliamentarians argued that it wasn’t time for budget increases given the tight federal finances. The opponents also argued that it would be better for the federal government to increase ammunition stocks continuously and in small steps.
Those in favour said that in view of the threat situation and the shortages on the arms market, it was necessary for the government to conclude contracts for the purchase of ammunition quickly and thus secure supplies.
On Wednesday, 13 members of the Swiss Senate voted in favour of the bill to add a billion for ammunition and 30 against. The 2025 armaments programme is part of the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch, which was debated by the Senate.
The motion to increase the 2025 armaments programme came from the Security Policy Committee of the Senate. President Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger from the Centre party said that the aim was to increase the army’s resilience and close a gap. Operating national defence without reliable supplies is “downright absurd”.
Other parliamentarians in favour said that it was necessary to secure the country.
