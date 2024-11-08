Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Amherd and von der Leyen discuss ongoing Swiss-EU negotiations

Amherd talks to von der Leyen about the ongoing negotiations
Amherd (left) talked to von der Leyen about the ongoing negotiations. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Amherd and von der Leyen discuss ongoing Swiss-EU negotiations
Listening: Amherd and von der Leyen discuss ongoing Swiss-EU negotiations

Swiss President Viola Amherd and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have met and talked about the ongoing negotiations between Bern and Brussels.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Amherd also used the meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Budapest on Thursday for further bilateral talks.

“The Commission is still interested in concluding the talks by the end of this year,” Amherd told Swiss journalists in Budapest. Switzerland is interested in moving forward, but the result must also be right, she said.

“We did not negotiate, the chief negotiators do that,” Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, She did not elaborate on the three contentious issues of the free movement of people, the cohesion payment and the electricity agreement. She merely said that the government had discussed a mechanism for cohesion payments on Wednesday, but without any concrete figures.

Further bilateral meetings

Amherd met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for a “handshake”, as she put it. She had already met him in the summer on the Bürgenstock in Switzerland and in Blenheim, UK, at the previous summit of the EPC. It is always good to maintain such contacts, she said.

Amherd also spoke to the president of Cyprus. They discussed the conflict on the island. In this context, Switzerland was prepared to offer to host talks, Amherd said. In return, the Cypriot president said that Cyprus would support Switzerland in Europe when it takes over the rotating presidency of the EU in 2026.

Cyprus has been divided for 50 years. In the south of the island is the Republic of Cyprus, which is a member of the EU, and in the north is Northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Turkey.

A further meeting also took place with the president of Kosovo, according to Amherd.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

