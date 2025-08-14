Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years
After a devastating landslide this spring, the village of Blatten in canton Valais should be standing again by 2029. The mayor of the greater municipal area, Matthias Bellwald, confirmed to news agency Keystone-SDA these plans had been presented at a municipal meeting on Tuesday evening.
In mid-June, the authorities presented a provisional timetable at a municipal meeting, according to which the village is to be rebuilt in one to five years. The hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried should return to normality as early as 2026 and Fafleralp in 2027, according to the municipal meeting held in the neighbouring village of Wiler.
In the two-and-a-half months since the disaster, various construction works have been carried out in the municipality. A temporary road has been built, slopes secured and debris cleared. The army used boats to collect driftwood from the dammed lake behind the debris cone. New water and power lines are also being laid.
