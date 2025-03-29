The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Childcare allowance for Swiss daycare centres remains talking point

Childcare allowance for daycare centre children continues to be a talking point
Childcare allowance for daycare centre children continues to be a talking point Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Childcare allowance for Swiss daycare centres remains talking point
Listening: Childcare allowance for Swiss daycare centres remains talking point

In future, a childcare allowance should relieve parents of the cost of daycare places in Switzerland. After the Senate, the responsible committee of the House of Representatives is also open to a new funding model. However, it wants to make the government more responsible.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The House of Representatives’s Committee for Science, Education and Culture wants to extend the counter-proposal to the daycare centre initiative adopted by the Senate. In particular, it decided by 16 votes to nine to reintroduce the federal programme agreements deleted by the lower chamber into the draft bill, the parliamentary services said on Friday.

+ Why Switzerland’s daycare numbers are rising amid regional divides

The House of Representatives committee also requested additional areas of funding. For example, measures to improve the pedagogical and operational quality of the programmes and to improve the compatibility of family and career should also be promoted. The federal government is to provide a maximum of CHF200 million ($225 million) over four years for this purpose.

The bill will be discussed in the special session of the House of Representatives at the beginning of May.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
81 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The accident site of the crashed F/A-18 on the Susten Pass, pictured on August 31, 2016.

More

Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty

This content was published on Over eight and a half years after the fatal F/A-18 military jet accident in Switzerland, an air traffic controller has been found guilty of negligent homicide by a military appeals court.

Read more: Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR