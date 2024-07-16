Consumer protection welcomes ban on imported fur

The Foundation for Consumer Protection welcomes the Swiss government's proposal to ban the import of furs produced in cruel conditions. However, the fur import ban should not only be checked at the border, but also in the stores.

The Federal Council’s proposal is part of the so-called “transparency package”, for which the consultation ended on Friday.

This package comprises seven proposals that deal with prohibited production methods, information on the country of origin and the adoption of the EU Wine Ordinance, among other things.

Consumer protection supports the plan to declare cruel production methods in future, as the foundation announced in a press release.

Imported meat produced using methods that are prohibited in Switzerland should be labeled in the future.

The Swiss Retail Federation, on the other hand, fears that the expansion of the declaration practice would entail a massive amount of additional work and offer little added value.

