Swiss coat of arms on national team jerseys – legal at last?

On Wednesday it approved a motion by parliamentarian Damian Müller. The motion was prompted by recent appearances of the Swiss national ice hockey team, whose players appeared with the Swiss coat of arms on their jerseys.
According to Müller, the association was made aware of the improper use of the coat of arms back in 2018. The case is currently before the Federal Administrative Court.
The government had asked the Senate to reject the motion, saying sports associations are free to use the Swiss cross on their jerseys, but not the coat of arms. According to the government, the use of the Swiss cross on the coat of arms is reserved for the Swiss Confederation.
The Coat of Arms Protection Law protects communities in the use of their national emblems, the government said. At the same time, it protects against misleading misuse of symbols. In 2017, the corresponding provision was adopted almost unanimously by the Federal Assembly, the government wrote to the Senate.
However, Müller told the Senate that the use of the Swiss coat of arms by the national ice hockey team was “certainly not misuse”. “Let us correct this omission”. By 28 votes to ten with two abstentions, the Senate approved the motion, which still has to go to the House of Representatives.
A motion with the same wording by parliamentarian Matthias Aebischer is already pending there.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
