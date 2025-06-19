The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Parliament further strengthens prevention of abuse in the Church Keystone-SDA
Swiss parliament to boost child abuse prevention in churches
Action must be taken to prevent child abuse in churches, schools and associations but creating a national law is out of the question, according to the Swiss Senate.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Responding to six cross-party motions, the Senate has asked the government to report on the measures to be taken to prevent abuse. The proposed texts aim to create a law obliging national churches, schools and associations working with minors to define and apply standardised, binding and risk-adapted protection strategies. They were tabled in the wake of the abuses in the Swiss Church that came to light in 2023.

Isabelle Chassot from the Centre party, speaking on behalf of the committee, said it is “essential that all those involved, whether public or private, fulfil their duty to protect children and young people and put in place effective measures to prevent abuse”.

More than just cantonal powers

However, what the motions call for goes beyond the government’s remit, as the cantons are responsible for these issues, she added. In addition, the government is already working to define a strategy against child abuse, as requested by parliament.

A support group has been set up, bringing together numerous representatives of the authorities, including the prevention services and the players involved, Chassot pointed out. Instead of a law, parliamentarians are calling for a report with a plan of measures on the situation.

“This is a priority issue, because it concerns the protection of children on a daily basis,” added Chassot. This request was tacitly accepted.

