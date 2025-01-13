Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss employers’ association proposes measures against wage dumping

Employers' association formulates measures against wage dumping
Employers' association formulates measures against wage dumping Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss employers’ association proposes measures against wage dumping
Roland Müller, director of the Swiss Employers' Association, has put forward possible measures to prevent wage dumping in Switzerland with regard to the new EU treaties. These include work bans for companies that demonstrably do not adhere to Swiss rules.

Müller also sees a payment freeze, which ensures that Swiss clients do not pay invoices from European companies that engage in wage dumping in Switzerland, as a possible instrument.

“We are also discussing strengthening the Bau-Card instrument, which is to a certain extent an accreditation for companies in the construction industry that proves that they adhere to all the rules,” Müller said in an interview with CH Media on Monday.

+ Swiss wage protection – a model for the EU?

The talks between the social partners and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) are also about technical issues such as the proportionality of measures. Over 50 meetings have taken place so far.

“I assume that we will find solutions in many areas,” Müller said. Like the trade unions, the Swiss Employers’ Association also wants to protect wage levels in Switzerland, he said.

The Swiss Employers’ Association welcomed the agreements between Switzerland and the EU.

+ Switzerland and EU reach deal on future bilateral relations

The conclusion of the negotiations for Bilaterals III marked an important step, the Swiss Employers’ Association announced at the end of December.

The association could no longer stand behind the new bilateral agreements “if there are interventions in the flexible labour market that have nothing to do with the EU posting companies,” Müller said in a recent interview.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

