Swiss employers’ association proposes measures against wage dumping

Roland Müller, director of the Swiss Employers' Association, has put forward possible measures to prevent wage dumping in Switzerland with regard to the new EU treaties. These include work bans for companies that demonstrably do not adhere to Swiss rules.

Müller also sees a payment freeze, which ensures that Swiss clients do not pay invoices from European companies that engage in wage dumping in Switzerland, as a possible instrument.

“We are also discussing strengthening the Bau-Card instrument, which is to a certain extent an accreditation for companies in the construction industry that proves that they adhere to all the rules,” Müller said in an interview with CH Media on Monday.

The talks between the social partners and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) are also about technical issues such as the proportionality of measures. Over 50 meetings have taken place so far.

“I assume that we will find solutions in many areas,” Müller said. Like the trade unions, the Swiss Employers’ Association also wants to protect wage levels in Switzerland, he said.

The Swiss Employers’ Association welcomed the agreements between Switzerland and the EU.

The conclusion of the negotiations for Bilaterals III marked an important step, the Swiss Employers’ Association announced at the end of December.

The association could no longer stand behind the new bilateral agreements “if there are interventions in the flexible labour market that have nothing to do with the EU posting companies,” Müller said in a recent interview.

