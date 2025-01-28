Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss authorities file criminal complaint for false signatures

Federal Chancellery files criminal complaint for false signatures
Federal Chancellery files criminal complaint for false signatures Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss authorities file criminal complaint for false signatures
Listening: Swiss authorities file criminal complaint for false signatures

The case of allegedly forged signatures for popular initiatives in Switzerland continues: the Federal Chancellery has filed a criminal complaint for the third time. This time it concerns around 21,000 allegedly forged signatures for five different popular initiatives.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The criminal complaint against persons unknown on suspicion of electoral fraud was submitted to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland on Monday, the Federal Chancellery said on Tuesday. It had already filed criminal charges in 2022 and 2024 on suspicion of forging signatures for popular initiatives.

+ Swiss prosecutors probe alleged electoral fraud scam

According to the latest press release, this concerns around 21,000 signatures on lists for five different popular initiatives at different stages of the process, most of which have already been declared invalid by the municipalities and have not been certified.

For the first time, the criminal complaint also includes a small number of suspected cases that various municipalities have reported to the Federal Chancellery as part of the nationwide monitoring process.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Federal government must set priorities for transport infrastructure projects

More

Swiss government must prioritise transport projects

This content was published on Following the no to motorway expansions and additional costs for future rail infrastructure, the Swiss government must set priorities for road and rail expansion.

Read more: Swiss government must prioritise transport projects
St. Bernard Foundation in Martigny VS celebrates its 20th birthday

More

Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20

This content was published on The Fondation Barry du Grand-St-Bernard in Martigny, southwestern Switzerland, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Read more: Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20
Simplon tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

More

Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

This content was published on The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.

Read more: Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR