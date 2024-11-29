Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government sees no need for special law on Sarco suicide capsule

Federal Council does not want a special law on the Sarco star capsule for the time being
The Sarco capsule. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government sees no need for special law on Sarco suicide capsule
Listening: Swiss government sees no need for special law on Sarco suicide capsule

Following the first use of the Sarco assisted suicide capsule in Switzerland in September, the government sees no need for legislative action for the time being. It wants to await the results of the cantonal investigations.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“An explicit special legal ban on this assisted suicide capsule is not considered expedient,” read the statement published on Thursday by the government in response to a motion by parliamentarian Nina Fehr Düsel. She is calling for the examination of a legal provision that would ban the use of the Sarco suicide capsule in Switzerland.

The government waved it away. It wrote that such a ban would only prevent the use of the Sarco capsule in its current form. However, other conceivable instruments and procedures would not be covered by the regulation.

+ Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule

The government also refers to the current provisions. Accordingly, the Sarco suicide capsule is not legally compliant in two respects, it said: first, the capsule does not meet the requirements of product safety law and may therefore not be placed on the market. Second, the use of nitrogen in the capsule is not compatible with the article stating its purpose of the Chemicals Act.

Ongoing investigations

Finally, the government notes that cantonal investigations into the use of the capsule are currently pending. It is of the opinion “that the results of these investigations must be awaited in order to decide whether and where there is a need for legal regulation”.

At the end of September, the euthanasia organisation The Last Resort used the suicide capsule for the first time in Switzerland, at a forest hut in Merishausen in canton Schaffhausen. The emergency services seized the capsule and took the deceased, a 64-year-old American woman who had suffered from an immune deficiency for many years, to Zurich for an autopsy.

Several people were arrested. The public prosecutor’s office initiated proceedings for incitement and aiding and abetting suicide. Florian Willet, co-president of The Last Resort, has been in custody since then. The other people arrested have been released.

+ Assisted suicide: Sarco inventor defends himself against killing rumours

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
95 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in stationary retail

More

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops

This content was published on Black Friday has established itself as one of the biggest shopping events in Switzerland in recent years. On Friday, however, business was rather slow, especially in the stores.

Read more: Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops
Valais fights against the spread of the Japanese beetle

More

Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle

This content was published on The invasive Japanese beetle has been discovered in Valais, southwestern Switzerland. The canton now wants to stop the spread of the voracious plant pest.

Read more: Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle
wallet

More

Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur

This content was published on The administrative court of canton Zurich has annulled the ordinance on the introduction of a municipal minimum wage in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Winterthur. It said the ordinances violated cantonal law.

Read more: Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur
Cern ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

More

CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

This content was published on The cooperation agreement between CERN and Russia and Belarus will be terminated on Saturday, as previously announced. The move is a reaction to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus
Swiss Air Force downsizes

More

Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

This content was published on The Swiss Air Force wants to halve the number of its demonstrations and exhibitions to save money. Participation abroad is planned only in exceptional cases from the beginning of 2025.

Read more: Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR